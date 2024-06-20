Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club will once again host the finale of the Nirvana Spa Super Sevens Series on Saturday, as some of the best sevens players in the country will compete in what is set to be a high-quality conclusion to the event in the Greene King IPA Sevens.

Following the previous two rounds, held at Farnham and Newbury, British Army lead the way by 13 points in the men’s standings whereas in the women’s table Hammerhead Sharks head into the final day with a three-point lead over second-placed Boom Beavers.

Typically, supporters also had the chance to watch local sides compete in a separate event, however this year there will be no men’s or women’s open tournament on show at Bury.

Action from last year’s Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club's Greene King IPA Sevens tournament Picture: Andy Abbott

Club chairman Craig Germeney confirmed not enough club members came forward to volunteer for the event, and the Super Series may have needed an extra pitch to play their games on – which put the open tournaments into doubt.

He stated the club hope to ‘resurrect’ them next year if enough people come forward to be involved in it.

Gates will open at 10am with the first game getting under way at 11am, and tickets can be purchased for £10, while under-6s enter for free. On the day, there will be drinks offers, external food providers and a DJ who will start playing music around the Greene King IPA Haberden following the conclusion of the final, scheduled for 6.45pm.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the Super Sevens Series and we’ve had the last round for a number of years,” said Bury St Edmunds’ commercial manager and first XV player Will Affleck.

“It’s still the best sevens series in the UK and to be chosen to hold the crescendo is really exciting.

“It’s a great opportunity for people, whether they’re in the local community, whether they’re interested in rugby or not, to enjoy a great day with us and see what it’s all about.

“The thing that we really pride ourselves on is that it’s a day out for all the family. There’s stuff for kids, there’s stuff for genuine rugby spectators who want to enjoy a good cost-effective day out. There will be lots going on.”

Affleck expects an ‘exciting final round’ will be on show on Saturday and also hopes people will be inspired by what they see and by the club.

“One thing Bury are good at is match days. Your first time there, you’ll genuinely feel there is something at Bury rugby club for you and something you’re attached to,” he said.

“The sevens is a great showcase of our facilities, so much so that the rugby is almost a second thought.

“Hopefully it can bring people in at all levels of the club. We’re not only looking for new players, we’re looking for commercial partners, people to come in and enjoy the facilities, whatever it may be.”