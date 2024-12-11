A former pupil at a mid Suffolk school is on the pathway to stardom under the guidance of one of the world’s best-known and most successful football agents.

Fernando López, who was previously a boarder at independent Finborough School, announced his arrival in the senior ranks by making his debut for Spanish outfit Celta Vigo in the first round of the Copa Del Ray in October, coming on at half-time in the 5-1 win away to UD San Pedro.

And on Tuesday he followed it up by bagging his maiden first-team goals with two off the bench in a 27-minute cameo away at Salamanca CF in the second round of the competition, which Celta Vigo won 7-0.

Celta Vigo's Fernando Lopez spent time training at Finborough School and had a brief spell with Norwich City Picture: Paul Grainger

But more was to follow as the 20-year-old attacking midfielder then made his La Liga bow for Os Celestes (The Sky Blues) by starting in the 2-0 home win against Mallorca on Friday, on the right of a front three. But after a heavy challenge in the 43rd minute, he was forced off.

It all came after López had been added to the books of world-renowned agent Jorge Mendes, whose clients have included the likes of Ronaldo, James Rodriguez and João Félix.

It was seven years ago, back in 2018, that he was based at the private school near Stowmarket as a language student, having initially come over on a summer camp.

While at Finborough he underwent one-to-one coaching with former well-travelled Thurlow Nunn League manager Paul Grainger and the pair struck up a strong relationship that sees them still speak on the phone and visit each other.

And now he has made his professional debut and bagged his first goals for the first team, having previously been with feeder side Celta Vigo B, his former teacher is excited to see where his talents take him.

“After Fernando returned to Spain we kept in regular contact and I followed his career closely, including a couple of visits to see him train and play,” he said of the player who had a very brief spell with Norwich City.

“It’s great to see him now playing at the very highest level and having been recruited to the world’s leading agent, but still remaining the same humble lad we all knew at school back then.

Fer López (2004), starting today with Celta.



His debut in the First Division. 👏🩵🩷 pic.twitter.com/SkoYQaU0wh — Laliga Fans Kerala (@LaLigaKerala) December 6, 2024

“Nobody deserves it more and here’s hoping he goes on to be a superstar.”

During his time at Finborough, Lopez shone in the school team, including a number of ISFA Cup matches that provide a knockout competition for member schools of the Independent Schools Football Association (ISFA).

Grainger said: “Fernando had the most incredible dribbling skills i have ever seen, even at 14 I couldn’t see anything beyond a great career for him.

“He would practice hour after hour, fading light, torrential rain etcetera, putting every possible minute into practicing and fine-tuning his skills.”

López’s brother and cousin also spent time at Finborough School two years after Fer – as he is more commonly known.

