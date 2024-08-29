A tennis coach is ‘beyond proud’ after a young duo from Suffolk finished runners up at the final of the Wimbledon U18 girls doubles.

Paul Hope, 43, founded Titan Tennis in 2011 and has seen his academy, which is based at Risbygate Sports Club in Bury St Edmunds, grow from strength to strength.

Paul has coached Erin Berry and Grace Beasley, both 15, since they were seven and eight years old, and the pair have proved their talent and hard work after going almost all the way at the Grand Slam this summer.

Paul Hope with Wimbledon U18 girls doubles finalists Grace Beasley and Erin Berry. Pictures: Titan Tennis

Erin and Grace won a regional event in Cambridge earlier this year which helped get them a place at Wimbledon.

Winners from every region of England, Scotland and Wales, competed in matches and after triumphing in their box of two games, the girls then proceeded through to the quarter-finals and semi-finals, before losing 6-1 7-5 in the final.

Paul said: “They may have lost the final but for some reason it feels like a win and the word proud doesn’t quite explain how I feel.

Paul has coached Erin and Grace for a number of years in Bury St Edmunds

“What our girls managed is an outstanding achievement against the very best players in the country where they played the best doubles of their lives with exceptional teamwork, determination, focus and sportsmanship.

“I’m beyond proud of them but I was proud of not just their tennis, but also who they have become as young ladies.

“From coaching them at a young age to seeing them perform at Wimbledon was a truly special moment for me.

Grace and Erin lost 6-1 7-5 in the final of the U18 girls doubles at Wimbledon

“Girls thank you and we are all proud of you.”

Paul added that Titan Tennis, which has four academies across East Anglia, is always eager to welcome players and offer a combination of fun, active experience and look to help them fulfil their full potential.