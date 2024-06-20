Thetford Town have completed the signing of goalkeeper Ross Bilham.

The former Norwich United shot stopper made 17 appearances for Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Lakenheath last campaign.

As well as playing 44 times for Dereham Town in 2022/23, he also made 29 outings during Harleston Town’s second-placed finish in the First Division North the season before.

Ross Bilham, in action for Lakenheath, has signed for Thetford Town. Picture: Mark Westley

Meanwhile, the Brecklanders have announced the first players who they have retained the services of for the upcoming season.

Thetford have kept hold of former Norwich City academy midfielder Cameron King, who scored 12 goals for Matt Morton’s side last term, as well as their Players’ Player and Manager’s Player of the Season from 2023/24, Callum Olpin.

Skipper Sam Bond has also committed his future at Mundford Road, alongside Elliot Smith, Jake Mann, Thomas Smith and Kieran Money.

Cameron King has committed his future to Thetford Town for the 2024/25 season. Picture: Mecha Morton

Thetford’s 2024/25 season will commence on Saturday, July 27.