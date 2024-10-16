Thetford Town right-sided player Ryan Haylett given management and scouting role after tearing ACL
Thetford Town have announced right-sided player Ryan Haylett – known as ‘Halo’ – has been given a management and scouting role after tearing his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and meniscus.
The former Sheringham man’s knee injury was confirmed following a scan, and the player, who is believed to be in his early 20s, will now have to wait for surgery.
The injury occurred during the 1-0 defeat at Woodbridge Town on Saturday, August 24 when Haylett was carried off just before half-time.
However, he will join Matt Morton’s management team to give the Thetford boss ‘another trusted voice’ on the sidelines while also watching upcoming opponents and potential signings.
Thetford’s statement said: “The club remain fully behind Halo in this difficult time and know he will come back stronger. Halo is one of us; up the Town.”
Brecklanders manager Matt Morton told SuffolkNews: "His role is to support the players pre-match, support me with in-game tactical decisions and support our scouting input by watching potential signings and opponents.
He also allayed fears his playing days may be over by saying: “He will definitely be back playing once he has recovered, we anticipate his return to be around Christmas next year subject to his operation date.”