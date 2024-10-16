Thetford Town have announced right-sided player Ryan Haylett – known as ‘Halo’ – has been given a management and scouting role after tearing his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and meniscus.

The former Sheringham man’s knee injury was confirmed following a scan, and the player, who is believed to be in his early 20s, will now have to wait for surgery.

The injury occurred during the 1-0 defeat at Woodbridge Town on Saturday, August 24 when Haylett was carried off just before half-time.

Ryan Haylett has torn his ACL. Picture: Richard Marsham

However, he will join Matt Morton’s management team to give the Thetford boss ‘another trusted voice’ on the sidelines while also watching upcoming opponents and potential signings.

Thetford’s statement said: “The club remain fully behind Halo in this difficult time and know he will come back stronger. Halo is one of us; up the Town.”

Brecklanders manager Matt Morton told SuffolkNews: "His role is to support the players pre-match, support me with in-game tactical decisions and support our scouting input by watching potential signings and opponents.

He also allayed fears his playing days may be over by saying: “He will definitely be back playing once he has recovered, we anticipate his return to be around Christmas next year subject to his operation date.”