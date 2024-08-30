A forward with experience in the senior Tonga squad is among Bury St Edmunds’ latest trio of signings with director of rugby Jacob Ford describing Justin Mataele’s signature as ‘a big catch’ for the club.

The 26-year-old second rower hails from New Zealand but qualifies to represent the Polynesian kingdom side known as the ‘Ikale Tahi’, playing for them from under-20 level.

The 6ft 5in player, whose CV lists him as weighing 112kg, will arrive at the Greene King IPA Haberden following a spell in Australia, where he has been playing for Sydeney side Manly Marlins, in mid-September, after the National League 2 East season has got under way.

Introducing Justin Mataele



Justin joins us from Manly Marlins in the Shute Shield competition in Sydney. He also has previous experience playing for Auckland WTS and had pre season with Moana Pasifika. Just is a lock but can also play in the back row.#Rugby #Nat2E #BSERugby pic.twitter.com/4Rsfaje07Y — Bury St Edmunds Rugby (@BSERugby) August 29, 2024

“Obviously getting Justin is a really big catch for us,” said Ford.

“He’s got fantastic experience in the second row, starting in the Shute Shield for Manly, which is a top team, but also he’s played for Tonga, and getting an international at the club with his pedigree is huge.

“With his height and the weight he’s got around the field, his physicality, it’s something that we’re really going to cherish in the National League.”

Ollie Stone, a hooker or prop who has experienced the Championship with Coventry, is one of Bury St Edmunds' latest signings Picture: Beanstalk Media

Ford revealed there was no lack of interest in acquiring Matele for what will be his first spell playing in England.

“In terms of the project, the journey that we're on and with the players that we've signed, he's coming for the right reasons and we're looking forward to getting him playing,” he said.

“He'll arrive middle of September and after a couple of weeks settling in he'll probably play towards the end of September, beginning of October.”

This week has also seen Bury confirm the signings of hooker or prop Ollie Stone, who has previously tasted the Championship with Coventry after coming through their academy, as well as winger Alex Earnshaw. The latter, following his time with Durham University, had been announced as signing for National League 1 outfit Leicester Lions in June before a job change, to work alongside Ford in the rugby department at Ipswich School, saw him agree to turn out for lower-level Bury.

Signing Alert: Ollie Stone



Ollie joins us from playing out in Perth, Australia. Previous playing experience with Bournville in National 2 and Coventry academy. Ollie’s main position is hooker but also has the ability to play loosehead prop.#Rugby #OneClub #Nat2E #BSERugby pic.twitter.com/7EOQwJndF5 — Bury St Edmunds Rugby (@BSERugby) August 28, 2024

Both made their debuts in the club’s first pre-season friendly, away at Championship Doncaster Knights, managed by Ford's brother Joe, last Friday, which ended in a 68-31 win for the hosts.

Of former Coventry forward Stone’s capture, Ford said: “He was in their academy and he played for Bournville for a full year in the National League 2 and did really well as a consistent starter in the front row.

“And before and after that time he's had a stint in Australia playing in Perth, so he's got a lot of experience for a young age and I think his versatility in terms of being an out-and-out hooker, but he also can play loosehead is just invaluable in this league.”

Welcome our new signing: Alex Earnshaw! 🏉🎉



Alex joins us from three years at Durham University. He is an elusive and powerful back three player, with his main position being on the wing.#Rugby #CommunityFirst #OneClub #Nat2E #morethanjustarugbyclub #BSERugby pic.twitter.com/GPJtmETYWQ — Bury St Edmunds Rugby (@BSERugby) August 27, 2024

Ford is also excited about integrating Earnshaw into his new-look squad, which is now up to 18 signings with some more to come, saying: “He's a good catch for us and it's funny how things work out with recruitment sometimes. But he's been fantastic since coming into our environment and we're looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Tomorrow sees Bury travel to National League 1 side Rosslyn Park (3pm).