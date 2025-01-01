A pitch inspection has determined Bury Town’s home derby with Felixstowe & Walton United - an eagerly-anticipated top-two clash in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division - will be postponed while others remain on.

The inspection at the Getaway Cars Stadium at Ram Meadow - a ground which does not have a good reaction to rain due to its low-lying position - took place at 12.15pm.

And opponents Felixstowe broke the bad news to their visiting fans via their X account at 2.24pm that the game was off with a new date now set to be found.

Bury Town’s Getaway Cars Stadium pitch has not been deemed playable for the New Year’s Day Suffolk derby with Felixstowe & Walton United Picture: Mark Westley

It is bad news for Bury as the club were said to be expecting a bumper festive crowd of around 1,500, having sold a big allocation of pre tickets via the club’s online portal.

A re-arranged date would normally see a Tuesday night slot found which would limit the amount of people would could attend.

Cole Skuse’s Bury side were looking to draw level on points with Stuart Boardley’s Seasiders with victory, with the latter having played a game more.

Elsewhere in the division, second-bottom Newmarket Town’s home game with mid-table Redbridge could be a beneficiary of those still looking to get their football fix with the 3G surface not liable to flooding.

Supporters may also opt to travel over to see Mildenhall Town (17th) play at Cambridge City’s (11th) newly-opened stadium in Sawston which also remains on.

Basement side Ipswich Wanderers’ home game with sixth-placed Brightlingsea Regent also remains on, as at 12.40pm.

Up a level in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, Lowestoft Town’s home game with fellow Suffolk side AFC Sudbury was set to go ahead but was then confirmed as being postponed at shortly beofre 2pm, while Leiston are already under way in a 1pm kick-off at Royston Town.

Up at Step 2 of the pyramid, Needham Market are set to go ahead at home to Peterborough Sports in their 3pm kick-off in the Vanarama National League North.

Kevin Horlock’s side are second bottom in the table but one of three sides level on 18 points and five points from safety. Opponents Peterborough Sports lie 17th - four places above the bottom four drop zone.