Walsham-le-Willows have completed the signing of Harrison Tompkins, which follows the departure of last season’s joint top-scorer Charlie Norman.

Attacking midfielder Norman, who netted 18 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for the Willows last term, has left the Morrish Stadium to join Step-4 side Wroxham.

But the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit have acted quickly in finding a replacement and have reunited Chay Budd with midfielder Tompkins – who the Walsham joint boss worked with at Diss Town.

Charlie Norman was Walsham’s joint top-scorer last season. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Following his time at the Tangerines at 16 years old, Tompkins went to college before receiving a scholarship in America where he played football at Southwestern Christian University (SCU Soccer).

Now the midfielder, from Norwich, has returned to England and sees working under Budd and Ian Hubbard as the perfect route into the football pyrmaid.

“Losing Charlie Norman to Wroxham in the summer, we needed an apt replacement for him so we’ve really been looking for a type player, like Harrison, who is good at dead-ball situations and free kicks and all the other stuff that goes with it,” said Budd.

Charlie Norman has joined Wroxham. Picture: Mark Bullimore

“He’s sort of an ideal replacement for that. We’ve managed to keep everybody else. Although it looks like we haven’t been very busy in the transfer market, we haven’t really had to because we haven’t lost anyone and we feel we’ve got a squad that can compete.

“I go on holiday with Charlie’s family, so I’m really close with his family and when we were on holiday he got an approach from Wroxham. All last season we knew bigger clubs would come in for him.

“We’ll just see how Charlie gets on. If he doesn’t enjoy it, he can always come back.”

Walsham, who finished eighth in the Premier Division last term, get their new campaign under way with a trip to Heacham on Saturday, July 27 (3pm).