FA Vase draw: Walsham-le-Willows to host either Whistable Town or Jersey Bulls in last 32 of FA Vase after beating Brantham Athletic
Walsham-le-Willows will have home advantage against Whitstable Town or Jersey Bulls as Suffolk’s sole representatives in the last 32 (fourth round) of the Isuzu FA Vase after equalling last season’s club record run in the national competition.
The Willows saw off their county and Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division rivals Brantham Athletic 2-1 in their third round proper tie on Saturday in testing gusty and wet conditions at their Morrish Stadium ground.
Ethan Garcia and Kieran Twinn scored either side of half-time to set Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard’s side on their way.
But they still had to weather a storm on the pitch as Brantham struck back through Billy Wales and had a man advantage in stoppage-time when goalscorer Twinn was show a second yellow card.
However, Walsham, stood up to the test in front of the 87 crowd who had braved the wet and windy weather on a day where many of the other games in the area - including Needham Market’s Vanarama National League North home game with Hereford - were postponed.
The fourth round tie against Whistable Town or Jesery Bulls - with their opponents set to try again this Saturday in Kent after the latter were unable to fly due to Storm Darragh - is scheduled to take place at the Morrish Stadium on Saturday, January 11, with winning clubs picking up £1,875 from the competition’s prize fund and losing teams still taking away £600.
Tuesday’s fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)
Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final
Needham Market vs Ipswich Wanderers
Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup quarter-final
Ely City vs Great Shelford
Newmarket Town vs Soham Town Rangers
Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup fourth round
Thetford Town vs Harleston Town
Wednesday’s fixture (7.45pm)
Pitching In Isthmian League North Division
Gorleston vs Mildenhall Town