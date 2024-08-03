A stunning late double save from Marcus Garnham from a Simeon Jackson penalty ensured Needham Market avoided defeat at AFC Sudbury in their final pre-season friendly before their historic Step 2 campaign begins next weekend.

Kevin Horlock’s side, who had wrapped up automatic promotion as champions of the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central with three games to go in 2023/24, had raced into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes at The MEL Group Stadium.

Luke Ingram was gifted the opener through a misplaced pass from goalkeeper James Bradbrook (7’) before Jamie McGrath executed a lobbed finish from outside the box from Tevan Allen’s bouncing pass (19’).

Needham Market's Marcus Garnham saves a late penalty from Simeon Jackson in their pre-season friendly Picture: Ben Pooley/NMFC

But the hosts, who managed to secure a great escape from relegation from the Premier Central following promotion last season, found a foothold back into the game via the penalty spot on the half-hour mark. Former Needham striker Joe Neal converted from 12 yards after Tommy Smith slid into the back of Ollie Peters down the side of the box.

The second half began with chances at both ends before substitute Cam Jessup, one of Needham’s new sginings, misplaced a backpass in the 50th minute into the path of striker Josh Allen, with the released Luton Town player who resigned following last season’s loan spell, rounding Garnham before applying the finish.

It continued to be a fairly even affair with Needham having a penalty claim for handball turned down ahead of Garnham pulling off a good close-range save from Tom Dickens following a cut-back.

Substitute Seth Chambers went close to edging the Marketmen ahead again with three minutes to go, his low shot rolling just past the far post.

But Horlock’s side, who again featured an unnamed trialist at full-back, having replaced Jake Dye in the second half, were left indebted to Garnham for avoiding ending pre-season with a defeat. The former Bury Town stopper pulled off another of his famous penalty saves before following it to keep out former professional Jackson’s rebound sliding effort.

Needham boss Horlock revealed in our post-match video interview that the full-back trialist has come over from Australia, where he played professionally, and a decision is now set to be made on whether he stays ahead of next Saturday’s Vanarama National League North opener at Curzon Ashton (3pm).

He said: “We've had a few in training and playing with us and obviously we've got decisions to make.

“We'll sit down and have a chat, me and Tom (Rothery, assistant manager), today, tomorrow and then obviously we'll finalise the squad before training on Tuesday and Thursday.”

It would take Needham’s summer signings to five with Ben Hunter (AFC Sudbury) and Jessup as well as back-up keeper Danny Cullum (Ipswich Town) having all been in the squad for the final friendly while Harley Curtis (Chesterfield) was absent through injury along with Dylan Williams.

AFC Sudbury, who did not include any trialists and were without captain Jake Turner and Charlie Lewis (unavailable), get their new Premier Central campaign under way next Saturday at Banbury United (3pm) before Biggleswade Town visit on August 13 (7.45pm).

AFC Sudbury: Bradbrook, Miles, Dickens, Peters, Neal (Pearce 75’), Cowling, Page, Bradley, Allen, Jackson, Henshaw. Unused subs: Brownsdon, Terminiello.

Needham Market: Garnham, Dye (Trialist 72’), Smith, Hammond, K Morphew (cpt) (Jessup 46’), D Morphew, Ingram (Brothers 72’), Hunter (Fraser 72’), McGrath (Chambers 54’), Mills (Lay 54’), Allen. Unused sub: Cullum (gk).