Pupils at a west Suffolk school are set to benefit from an official link-up with a Premier League club.

Culford School, a private and independent school near Bury St Edmunds, have announced the ‘exciting new partnership’ between its football provision and Tottenham Hotspur.

It will see their students accessing the new football programme able to benefit from coaching from a full-time on-site Spurs-trained coach as well as opportunities to visit the club’s state-of-the-art training facilities with the chance for talented players to exit into their academy.

Culford School's head of football Alan Lee and head Claire Bentley took students on a visit to new partner Tottenham Hotspur Picture: Tom Soper

The new programme – set to begin in September 2025 – will not replace the existing one that partners with Bury Town and West Suffolk College that is run by former Ipswich Town professionals Alan Lee and Ed Upson, the latter who plays for Bury. But both coaches will also help out in the new set-up, the school have said.

Culford headteacher Claire Bentley said: "We are thrilled to partner with Tottenham Hotspur, a club that shares our values and ethos. This collaboration will provide our pupils with invaluable experiences, inspiring them to excel both academically and athletically."

Off the back of the new partnership being signed, a group of pupils got to visit Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June and take part in The Dare Skywalk Challenge – an absail off the roof – as well as go on a tour.