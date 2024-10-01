Needham Market vs Long Melford, Hadleigh United vs Lakenheath, Lowestoft Town vs Haringey Borough, Stowmarket Town vs Whitton United and Walsham-le-Willows vs Thetford Town all postponed
The wet weather in Suffolk has caused five of tonight’s (Tuesday’s) fixtures to be postponed.
Needham Market were set to host Long Melford in the second round of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup but along with Hadleigh United’s home tie with Lakenheath, a rescheduled date, likely next Tuesday, will now have to be confirmed.
Two Suffolk sides were due to be in Emirates FA Cup replay action as they bid to take up their place in the fourth qualifying round draw that was made on Monday.
But Lowestoft Town’s home game with Haringey Borough has had to be postponed, while Leiston are still due in action over at Hornchurch, as of 6.45pm.
Meanwhile, Whitton United’s trip to Stowmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup third round has also fallen victim to a waterlogged pitch along with the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash between Walsham-le-Willows and Thetford Town at the Morrish Stadium.
The only games that has been confirmed to be going ahead tonight (as of 6.45pm) are Ely City versus Soham Town Rangers in the League Challenge Cup and Framlingham Town versus Diss Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.
A full list of this evening’s scheduled fixtures can be found below (7.45pm unless stated).
Emirates FA Cup third qualifying round
NOW OFF: Lowestoft Town vs Haringey Borough
Hornchurch vs Leiston
Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup second round
NOW OFF: Needham Market vs Long Melford
Ipswich Wanderers vs Woodbridge Town
Brantham Athletic vs Kirkley & Pakefield
NOW OFF: Hadleigh United vs Lakenheath
Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup third round
Ely City vs Soham Town Rangers (ON)
NOW OFF: Stowmarket Town vs Whitton United
BBC Essex Senior Cup first round
Halstead Town vs Newbury Forest
Pitching In Isthmian League North Division
Newmarket Town vs Concord Rangers
Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division
NOW OFF: Walsham-le-Willows vs Thetford Town
Thurlow Nunn League First Division North
Framlingham Town vs Diss Town