The wet weather in Suffolk has caused five of tonight’s (Tuesday’s) fixtures to be postponed.

Needham Market were set to host Long Melford in the second round of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup but along with Hadleigh United’s home tie with Lakenheath, a rescheduled date, likely next Tuesday, will now have to be confirmed.

Two Suffolk sides were due to be in Emirates FA Cup replay action as they bid to take up their place in the fourth qualifying round draw that was made on Monday.

Needham Market’s match against Long Melford has been postponed. Picture: Mecha Morton

But Lowestoft Town’s home game with Haringey Borough has had to be postponed, while Leiston are still due in action over at Hornchurch, as of 6.45pm.

Meanwhile, Whitton United’s trip to Stowmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup third round has also fallen victim to a waterlogged pitch along with the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash between Walsham-le-Willows and Thetford Town at the Morrish Stadium.

The only games that has been confirmed to be going ahead tonight (as of 6.45pm) are Ely City versus Soham Town Rangers in the League Challenge Cup and Framlingham Town versus Diss Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

A full list of this evening’s scheduled fixtures can be found below (7.45pm unless stated).

Emirates FA Cup third qualifying round

NOW OFF: Lowestoft Town vs Haringey Borough

Hornchurch vs Leiston

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup second round

NOW OFF: Needham Market vs Long Melford

Ipswich Wanderers vs Woodbridge Town

Brantham Athletic vs Kirkley & Pakefield

NOW OFF: Hadleigh United vs Lakenheath

Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup third round

Ely City vs Soham Town Rangers (ON)

NOW OFF: Stowmarket Town vs Whitton United

BBC Essex Senior Cup first round

Halstead Town vs Newbury Forest

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Newmarket Town vs Concord Rangers

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

NOW OFF: Walsham-le-Willows vs Thetford Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Framlingham Town vs Diss Town