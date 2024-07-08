Callum Wilkinson has had his place in the Team GB squad for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games confirmed following his British-record-breaking race at the UK Championships.

The 27-year-old former Bury St Edmunds schoolboy, who also attended Moulton Primary School, set a new national record on Sunday, June 30 in the 10,000m race walk in Manchester – with a time of 38 minutes, 43.91 seconds – which left him ‘fairly confident’ that he would be heading to the French capital.

But on Friday, the Moulton-raised athlete, trained by Robert Heffernan, received confirmation that his place in the Team GB squad had been secured.

Callum Wilkinson set a new British record for the 10,000m race walk on Sunday, June 30. Picture: Mark Easton

This will be Wilkinson’s second Olympic Games after he achieved a 10th-placed finish in the 20,000m race walk in Tokyo 2021 – and he will look to better this in the event next month.

Writing on X following the announcement of his squad place, Wilkinson, who also won the World Junior Championship title in 2016, wrote: “After a hugely emotional performance at the weekend, I am delighted to say I will be competing for Team GB in the 20km race walk.

“Huge thanks to those who have believed in me every step of the way.”

Callum Wilkinson, after winning the Men's 3000m race walk at the UK Athletics Indoor Championships in February 2023, will take part in his second Olympics. Picture: British Athletics

The former King Edward VI School pupil will compete on August 1 and his preparations are already under way.

Wilkinson, who labelled the past year a ‘challenge’ following a series of injuries, travelled to Switzerland yesterday to work with the British endurance team for what will be his final altitude camp before the Games.

“The Games are within touching distance now and I am delighted to welcome a hugely talented and exciting track and field squad to Team GB,” said Team GB chef de mission, Mark England OBE, speaking to the British Athletics website.

“The group boasts a very strong mix of Olympic, World and European medallists. I am confident that their experience will be a source of inspiration and support not only to the 35 debutants who have also made the team, but to the wider Team GB too.

“Athletics fans were treated to some outstanding breakthrough performances at the British Championships in Manchester last week which has given us a glimpse of what we can expect next month in Paris.”