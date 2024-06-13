Woolpit CC are looking to better their recent record after winning through to the national rounds of the Voneus Village Cup for the third time in four years.

The Suffolk side, who are now four wins away from a Lord’s final, will face Surrey side Valley End at home on Sunday, June 23 (1pm).

After receiving a bye in the first round, Woolpit had a walkover away to East Bergholt in round two.

Merlin Stamper batting for Woolpit Picture: Woolpit CC

They then defeated Great Waltham away by 14 runs, Adam Coombes scoring 104 off 113 balls in their 224-7 off 40 overs, before their hosts replied with 210-4.

Woolpit then had another narrow away win at Suffolk rivals Worlington by nine runs in round four.

Merlin Stamper thrashed 160 off just 96 deliveries including 10 fours and 13 sixes, and Kian Flanagan added 41 in Woolpit’s 283 all out. Worlington closed on 274-9 in reply, with Jon Block claiming 5-46.

Woolpit are now four wins away from reaching a Lord’s final, scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at the Home of Cricket.

Their next opponents are Valley End CC from Surrey, located in a small hamlet between the villages of West End, Windlesham and their last round opponents, Chobham.

Valley End play in the AJ Sports Surrey Championship Division One. They run five Saturday sides and three Sunday sides.

Woolpit captain Jon Block said: “Once again we are delighted to reach the national rounds of the competition and showcase the talent within the club on a national stage.

“With a side containing no fewer than eight homegrown players who have come through the youth system at the club over recent years, it has been a fantastic achievement for this young side to reach a third national round draw in the last four years.

“Having reached the last 32 in 2021, losing to Stoke Green from Buckinghamshire, and then falling at the last 16 stage in 2023, this time to Ashmanhaugh & Barton Wanderers from Norfolk, we are hoping to go further in 2024.

“The two tight victories in this year's competition have shown that this side has what it takes to win those tight moments.

“We look forward to once again testing ourselves against what I am sure will be strong opposition and following two nail-biting wins on the road, now look forward to 'home advantage' at Rectory Lane and hope to entertain a good crowd.”