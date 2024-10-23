A charity which saves around 50 tonnes of food from going to waste each year has won this year’s West Suffolk Green/Environment Award.

Still Good Food offers food on a 'pay as you feel' basis at its Bury St Edmunds and Great Barton shops.

It rescues surplus food and redistributes it to around 750 customers every month, proving especially vital during the cost-of-living crisis.

The initiative fosters community connections, is supported by over 40 volunteers and actively engages with local groups to promote food waste reduction, ensuring a positive community impact.

The charity picked up its title at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, held at the Apex on October 11.

The award was sponsored by the arc Shopping Centre, Bury St Edmunds, which itself is helping to pioneer green initiatives.

For the Green/Environment Award, judges were looking to celebrate organisations and individuals undertaking genuinely unique work that can be emulated by the wider business community and serve to drive green growth.

Each entry was judged against three overarching criteria: innovation, applicability and overall improvement in environmental performance.

Founded in 2017, Still Good Food has been a registered charity since 2021. It obtains over 17 tonnes of produce directly from farms.

Through educational outreach to schools and community groups, it raises awareness about the environmental impact of food waste and encourage sustainable practices to minimise waste

The arc Shopping Centre has become renowned for great shopping, dining and entertainment, as well as being a friendly place to meet friends, spend time with family.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards was attended by 250 guests and attracted more than 200 entries.

The event also raised funds for Suffolk Mind, which supports mental health throughout the county.

It has now become one of the most important events in the business calendar.

To find out more about Still Good Food, click here.

The Eastern Education Group was highly commended in this category.

