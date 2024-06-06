Innovation is key to continuing business success.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award for Innovation celebrates businesses who are actively investing in research and development, delivering innovative products and solutions within their sector.

Judges would like to recognise the excellence achieved by the area’s leading companies. If you are an innovative, forward thinking company then we want to hear from you.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards

Any business based within West Suffolk, regardless of industry sector, can enter this award.

The innovation award is sponsored by Bury St Edmunds based Treatt PLC.

Treatt supplies natural extracts and ingredients for the global beverage, flavour and fragrance industries.

Innovation has enabled it to become a leader in its field, with offices in the UK, US and China.

Ryan Govender, chief financial officer, said: “Treatt PLC is once again the proud sponsor of the The West Suffolk Award for Innovation’ celebrating the achievements of West Suffolk businesses who are actively investing in research and development, delivering innovative products and solutions in their sector.

“We have sponsored this award for several years as it resonates with our passion and commitment to deliver innovative ingredient solutions to our global customer base.

“Our colleagues are creative, technically excellent, and dedicated, which allows us to develop and supply a range of products for the most adventurous customer needs.

Treatt PLC is sponsoring the award for innovation

“Innovation allows businesses to adapt, evolve and grow through disruption, and we look forward to celebrating the efforts local businesses are making to use fresh, intelligent ideas to maximise business opportunities and take their business to the next level.

“The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards is a great platform to recognise and reward both individuals and businesses that make Suffolk such a great place to live and work.

“We look forward to honouring all recent local achievements in the upcoming awards ceremony.

Eezybike, based in Bury St Edmunds and Aldeburgh, caught the eye of judges last year with its e-bike rental service and recently introduced Eezypod remote controlled bike huts which are solar powered.

For all 13 categories at the awards this year - and how to enter visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards

The awards will take place at the Apex on October 11..

Nominations close 5pm on Tuesday, August 6.