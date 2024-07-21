Businesses come in different shapes and sizes and all make a unique contribution to West Suffolk’s economy.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is again sponsoring two categories at this year’s Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024: Business of the Year (small) and Business of the Year (medium/large).

The chamber is the county’s largest business lobby group supporting enterprise across the county at local and national level.

It is celebrating it’s 140th anniversary this year with a project exploring how Suffolk business has developed during this time.

Steve Elsom, chair of West Suffolk Chamber, and judge for the awards, said: “As the ‘voice of Suffolk’ business and steadfast advocates for our local business community for over 140 years, we are excited to continue our sponsorship of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards.

“For over a decade, we have proudly supported this distinguished event, celebrating the exceptional achievements of businesses in the district.

“We believe in the power of a collaborative and supportive business community and the positive impact it has on our local economy.

“It’s an honour to be part of an initiative that recognises the hard work, innovation, and success.

“This year, we are thrilled to sponsor: Business of the Year (small) and Business of the Year (medium/large).

“These categories reflect our commitment to supporting businesses of all sizes and acknowledging their unique contributions to our economy

“We believe these awards provide an invaluable platform for businesses to showcase their achievements, connect with fellow entrepreneurs, and inspire others within the community.“Our commitment to supporting the growth and success of businesses remains strong.

“The Business Awards aligns perfectly with the chamber’s mission to reward exceptional talent, stimulate economic growth, foster collaboration, and reinforce Suffolk as a prime destination for businesses.”

A planning consultancy which has seen rapid growth won Business of the Year (small) at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023.

James Bailey Planning Limited (JBPL) was formed in 2020 by James Bailey to provide clients with added planning benefits through local knowledge and extensive experience.

Over three and a half years, it grew from a single person, to a six-strong team, based in Bury St Edmunds.

A family project, meanwhile, which grew into a UK business success won the Business of the Year (medium/large category).

Portable Space, based in Bacton, near Stowmarket, is now a leading UK supplier of shipping containers and conversions, portable cabins, modular buildings and steel storage containers, to buy or rent.

The company was born in 2002 following a diversity project carried out by the Black family as part of their farming business.

Here’s what they had to say.

To enter this year’s awards, or to view all the categories, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards

The awards will be held at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds on October 11.

Nominations close on August 6 at 5pm.