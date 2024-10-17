There were celebrations as a graphic designer picked up the title of Employee of the Year at the West Suffolk Business awards.

Amy Corcoran won the award for her vital role blending creative design with leadership, overseeing operations, mentoring staff and managing high-impact projects.

Amy, who works at marketing agency, Toolbox Marketing, based in Bardwell, collected her award at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, last Friday.

Amy Corcoran, Employee of the Year, with Becky Jago and and Phil Stittle, director of business development, West Suffolk College. Picture: Mark Westley

The awards, held at the Apex, Bury, and now in its 13th year, has become one of the most important events in the business calendar.

More than 250 attended.

The Employee of the Year Awards recognises those who have gone the extra mile in their job to achieve something amazing in their work.

Amy Corcoran joined Toolbox Marketing in 2022 as a graphic designer and quickly excelled.

After covering for the studio manager during maternity leave, she was promoted in April 2024.

Her contributions have driven Toolbox Marketing's success, including awards and nominations.

Founded in 2000, the company provides insight-driven strategic and creative solutions that deliver exceptional results.

West Suffolk College sponsored Employee of the Year category

Its work ranges from the serious business of strategy and planning, research, and brand repositioning.

The award was sponsored by West Suffolk College, based in Bury St Edmunds.

The college delivers a range of courses, including vocational and technical courses, apprenticeships, and an array of higher-apprenticeships and bachelor's degree courses accredited by the University of East Anglia

Its ethos is to put learners’ success at the heart of everything it does.

It has an impressive range of courses, high quality facilities, inspiring tutors and incredible opportunities to open up a career or succeed in higher education.

The college believes in engaging with students as young adults in a supportive and encouraging environment to give them the best opportunity to develop, grow and become passionately involved in their own education.

The college also has strong links with business and industries in the region.

