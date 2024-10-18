The team at a popular store and post office have scooped this year’s contribution to the community award.

Lake Avenue Store and Post Office, South Parade, Lake Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, won the accolade at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, held at the Apex Venue, in the town.

It provides essential services like banking and parcel delivery, while supporting the elderly with grocery deliveries.

The staff also actively participate in fundraising for local charities and donate to food banks

They prioritise exceptional customer service, earning them high ratings and community appreciation.

The Contribution to the Community Award recognises a business or business person who makes an extra effort to bring the community together, or those who go out of their way to help others or a charity.

Lake Avenue Store and Post Office, with Becky Jago and Chris Ridgeon, Whitings LLP. Picture: Mark Westley

It is sponsored by Whitings LLP, a leading firm of accountants based in East Anglia, which has been serving clients in the area since 1928.

Its head office is in Bury St Edmunds and it prides itself on forming long lasting relationships with clients and acts for many family businesses that have been passed from generation to generation.

The company is passionate about supporting entrepreneurs to establish and grow their new businesses in the area.

The Bury St Edmunds office offers expertise in a wide variety of disciplines and sectors for both businesses and individuals including audit, accountancy and personal and corporate tax and with both wealth management and IT consultancy businesses forming part of the Whitings family.

Whitings LLP sponsored the Contribution to the Community award

The awards, now in its 13th year, has become one of the most important events in the business calendar.

There were more than 200 entries with around 250 attending on the night.

This year the event also raised money for Suffolk Mind, which supports mental health across the country.

