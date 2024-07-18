Apprentices and trainees are a vital part of the employment ladder.

Not only are they learning the skills needed for success but they can also make a huge contribution to company success.

Nominations are open for the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award at this year’s Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024

The award recognises those at the start of their career who have made a significant contribution to their workplace, or perhaps overcome major hurdles to achieve outstanding personal success.

Apprentices or trainees can enter themselves or be nominated by bosses.

The award is sponsored by WS Training, an independent learning provider, based in Bury St Edmunds.

Kirstie Wright, CEO WS Training

WS Training provides apprenticeships across five sectors and also offers an established study programme and high needs provision for a variety of learners with complex learning needs.

It services over 4,000 companies through its bespoke commercial training offer.

Kirstie Wright, chief executive, said: “For the apprentice award, I will be looking for determination, resilience and drive, even when things are not going to plan.

“I believe people can come into their own when faced with setbacks and fight hard to overcome them. This speaks volumes about someone’s character and drive and makes an outstanding apprentice.

WS Training is sponsoring the Apprentice of the Year Award

“The economy is reliant upon apprenticeships to grow a workforce for years to come.”

Last year’s winner was Jermaine Harrington, an apprentice at theAngel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds. He continually impressed bosses who said he had grown into a ‘mature, dependable and charismatic team member’.

Here’s what he had to say.

The gala black tie event will be held at the Apex, Bury St Edmunds on October 11.

For all the categories and to enter, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards

Nominations close on August 6.