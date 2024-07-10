Businesses can play a vital role other than just keeping the economy running.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award for Contribution to the Community recognises a business or business person who has also made a positive contribution to the community.

It is for those who make an extra effort to bring the community together or those who go out of their way to help others or perhaps a charity.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024

The award is sponsored by Bury St Edmunds-based Whitings LLP, a leading firm of accountants which has been been serving clients throughout East Anglia since 1928.

Chris Ridgeon, chairman and partner, said: “Everyone at Whitings LLP is looking forward to the Contribution to the Community award, as we recognise the importance of celebrating those businesses and individuals that support and engage with the community that they live and work in.

“For this award, we will be looking for those that have made a positive outstanding contribution.

Chris Ridgeon, chairman and partner of Whitings LLP

“We know there are many of these in this area, which will make judging the award very difficult.”

Based in Bury, Whitings LLP offers offers expertise in a wide variety of disciplines and sectors for both businesses and individuals including audit, accountancy and personaland corporate tax.

It also provides expertise in wealth management and IT consultancy.

Last year’s winner was Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, which was praised for transforming the lives of thousands people, regardless of background or personal circumstance.

Whitings Chartered Accountants LLP is sponsoring the Contribution to the Community award

Mr Ridgeon added: “At Whitings LLP, we get involved in many events and opportunities throughout the year, working with organisations to support our community in and around Bury St Edmunds, including sponsoring this very award.

“I am looking forward to the judging process and I am pleased to be attending the awards event with colleagues later in the year to celebrate everyone’s achievements.’

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds scooped the award last year

“Good luck to all those who enter.”

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards will be held at the Apex, Bury St Edmunds on October 11.

For more information, to enter, and to view the categories visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards/

Nomination close at 5pm on Tuesday 6th August 6, 2024.