A family owned company which sells its quality, innovative products to an ever growing international market has won small Business of the Year at West Suffolk Business Awards 2024.

AWM Ltd, based in Bury St Edmunds was handed the title at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards on October 11.

The company designs, manufactures and supports weighing solutions for all types of industry from concrete batching plants and NHS Hospitals to Multinationals including Rolls Royce, Kraft, British Sugar and Catlin Holdings.

It is focused on supplying and supporting industries in the UK and worldwide

AWM Ltd, founded in 1979 by Brian Spink, has a strong focus on quality, innovation, and community involvement.

It has tripled its staff and achieved record sales while fostering local partnerships and investing in sustainable practices to enhance its market position.

AWM Ltd with Becky Jago and Steve Elsom, chair of West Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Mark Westley

For the Business of the Year (Small) category, judges were looking for an outstanding business whose growth, ambition and quality of management has enabled it to out-perform its peers in a variety of areas including financial wellbeing, company strategy, diversity and inclusion, people development and community engagement.

The category was open to entries from businesses with less than 10 employees, and sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has a vibrant business membership with businesses ranging from tourism and horseracing to manufacturing, renewables, technology and burgeoning life science sectors on the border with Cambridgeshire.

The Chamber has been providing unwavering support for the success of businesses in Suffolk, and the region's thriving economy, since 1884. This year it celebrated its 140th anniversary.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Business of the Year (small) category

As a private sector, not-for-profit member led organisation, its core competencies of Connect, Support, Inform, and Inspire reflect its commitment to advocating for members' interests at all levels.

Through lobbying and advocacy, strong relationships with policymakers, networking events, professional development, business resources, and access to exclusive services, it empowers businesses to grow and thrive.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is the largest independent business forum in the county.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards is now in it’s 13th year and has become one of the most important events in the business calendar.

More than 250 people attended the gala evening.

The awards this year is also raising money for mental health charity, Suffolk Mind. You can donate here.

