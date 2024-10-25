A farm machinery company scooped this year’s award for investing in the district at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards.

Claydon Drills, a family-owned agricultural machinery manufacturer based in Wickhambrook, near Newmarket, has significantly invested in West Suffolk by creating jobs and supporting local talent.

It has pioneered sustainable farming solutions, reducing costs and environmental impact for farmers.

With a turnover target of £16 million, 60 per cent aimed at exports, Claydon is expanding its market presence while investing in the community through apprenticeships and local employment initiatives, highlighting its dedication to both economic and environmental sustainability.

Businesses entering have be based within the geography of the West Suffolk Council area, which sponsors the award.

The investment award recognises a business or individual within a business that has made or continues to make investment into the district.

Claydon Drills with awards host, Becky Jago, and West Suffolk Council leader, Cliff Waterman. Picture: Mark Westley

The award winner may be a small family business that continues to grow in the area; a larger business that has flourished and grown from its West Suffolk base; an individual who continues to be an ambassador for the area; a commitment to staff and skills development.

It may also be a wider contribution to the West Suffolk community through the creation of a social enterprise or the delivery of a programme of corporate social responsibility, or a number of the above.

West Suffolk is the location to grow businesses and families. It is part of the Cambridge sub-region, a UK economic driver, and linked to international transport links including the Port of Felixstowe.

It’s not only a great place to live and work with great facilities, countryside and homes.

West Suffolk Council prides itself in supporting businesses from helping with investment, delivering infrastructure, helping improve skills and delivering green initiatives to reduce bills and impact on the environment.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, now in it’s 13th year, has become one of the most important events in the business calendar.

This year it was attended by around 250 people and attracted more than 200 entries.

Starlings Toys, Bury St Edmunds was highly commended in the investment category.

The event also raised funds for Suffolk Mind, which supports mental health throughout the county.

