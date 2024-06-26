Customer service remains one of the most crucial aspects of any business.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business award for this category recognises both individuals and teams who have gone ‘above and beyond’ expectations.

The award is open to members of the Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District community (BID), which sponsors this prized award.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024

The BID supports over 400 town centre businesses and also markets the town locally, regionally and nationally through its Our Bury St Edmunds brand.

It was created in April 2010 and provides a voice for businesses when interacting with the authorities and commercial partners.

Activities include free training courses, free annual events, promotion, marketing, green initiatives, TV and news coverage.

Mark Cordell CEO of Our Bury St Edmunds. Picture by Mark Westley

CEO Mark Cordell said: “The BID wants to always acknowledge excellent customer service as it is so important when trying to retain customers in what is such a competitive environment.

“The more businesses that are able to do this then collectively this can only boost the reputation of the town as being customer friendly and consequently attract more visitors.

“Staff will invariably follow the lead of owners and managers and they have a responsibility to display their own commitment to customer service and provide support for their staff in this regard.

“At the BID we provide free customer service training for our members because we realise the importance of this attribute and it is not something that everyone can provide naturally.

Our Bury St Edmunds

It requires good product knowledge, good communication skills and these have to be genuine and not fabricated as a switched on customer can tell the difference.

“A good business invariably has a reputation as being genuine, authentic and valuing and appreciating both their staff and customers. “

Last year’s winner was Ellisons Solicitors.

Here’s what they had to say.

The awards take place on October 11 at the Apex.

Nominations close August 6.