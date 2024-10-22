An education leader who has transformed the colleges he oversees into leading providers has been named Business Leader of the Year.

Dr Nikos Savvas, CEO of the Eastern Education Group, was handed the title at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024.

The Eastern Education Group includes West Suffolk College, Abbeygate Sixth Form College, Bury St Edmunds and One Sixth Form College, Ipswich.

Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive of the Eastern Education Group. Picture: Mark Westley

This Business Leader of the Year Award was created to recognise the business personality who best represents achievement and longevity. Synonymous with his or her business sector in the area, the award acknowledges the winner’s sustained achievements within the business community during a distinguished career.

Dr Savvas DL has transformed West Suffolk College into a leading education provider, focusing on student and community needs, while launching and growing the other establishments he oversees.

Phill Stittle, director of business development at West Suffolk College collected the award on Dr Savvas’ behalf and paid tribute on the night.

Dr Savvas was praised for his resilient and optimistic leadership style which fosters collaboration, resulting in significant achievements, including top rankings in vocational education and the establishment of new facilities.

Committed to lifelong learning, he oversees programs that equips thousands students for success.

The Business Leader of Year award is sponsored by Greene & Greene Solicitors.

The Bury St Edmunds-based solicitors advise individuals and businesses all over the UK, providing constructive, practical advice.

Greene & Greene Solicitors sponsored the Business Leader of the Year category

The company’s approach means it regularly attracts new clients who have been using large firms in London, but now receive a more cost efficient, personal and tailored service.

Clients and fellow professionals recommend the firm to others and independent legal directories rate Greene & Greene as one of the best law firms in East Anglia.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, now in it’s 13th year, has now become one of the most important events in the business calendar.

This year it was attended by around 250 people and attracted more than 200 entries.

The event also raised funds for Suffolk Mind, which supports mental health throughout the county.

