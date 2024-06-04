The Bury Free Press West Suffolk business award for investment is now open for nominations.

The prestigious award recognises a business or individual that has made or continues to make investment into West Suffolk.

Businesses entering must be based within the area covered by West Suffolk Council, which is sponsoring the award again this year.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards

Julie Baird, director for planning and growth at West Suffolk Council: “We is proud to sponsor the Investing in West Suffolk category as a celebration of the remarkable businesses and individuals who drive our local economy forward.

“This award is for those that exemplify growth, innovation, and community spirit.



”Our businesses are dynamic and robust, with a diverse mix of industries and a strong focus on sustainable growth, however the current business landscape continues to be challenging across the country, and West Suffolk is not sheltered from that.

Julie BairdDirector Planning and Growth at West Suffolk Council

“Skills, staff, and space are all resources that businesses are struggling to obtain. The council continues to successfully work hard to support and assist businesses to grow, as showcased in our flourishing business parks and skills investment, making it the location for businesses to prosper.”

The award winner may be a small family business that continues to grow in the area; a larger business that has flourished and grown from its West Suffolk base; an individual who continues to be an ambassador for the area; a commitment to staff and skills development.

It may also have made a wider contribution to the West Suffolk community through the creation of a social enterprise or the delivery of a programme of corporate social responsibility, or a number of the above.



Last years winner was Cameron Ventures Group, based in Mildenhall, which has continually invested in their business, staff and the community.

West Suffolk Council is sponsoring the Investment Award

Here’s what they had to say.

For all 13 categories and how to enter visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards

The awards will take place at the Apex on October 11..

Nominations close 5pm on Tuesday, August 6.