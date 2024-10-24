A young engineer who has already demonstrated exceptional skills and leadership won this year’s West Suffolk Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Award.

Tatiana Feriancova, who works at Suffolk Park-based ingredients manufacturer, Treatt PLC, collected her award at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards on October 11.

The award recognises apprentices and trainees who have made a significant contribution to their workplaces.

Tatiana Feriancova has made ‘exceptional contributions’ as a young female engineer at Treatt.

Completing her Level 3 team leader supervisor apprenticeship with distinction, she was promoted to process engineering manager.

Despite challenges, she excelled in her studies and supported her team, demonstrating resilience and leadership.

Tatiana Feriancova with Becky Jago and Kirstie Wright, CEO, WS Training

At 29, the company says she serves as a role model in STEM, with ambitions to become a chartered engineer.

The Apprentice/Trainee Award is sponsored by WS Training.

WS Training, based in Great Barton, is a premier training company dedicated to integrity, professionalism and growth, achieved through continuous development.

It offers a range of commercial training courses to organisations and individuals delivered remotely, at one its training facilities or on their premises.

There are over 120 courses on offer, from human resources, health and safety, management development, IT and personal development.

WS Training sponsored the Apprentice of the Year award

These include apprenticeships, study programmes, traineeships and SEN support.

It also runs bespoke courses tailored for specific needs.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, now in it’s 13th year, has become one of the most important events in the business calendar.

This year it was attended by around 250 people and attracted more than 200 entries.

The event also raised funds for Suffolk Mind, which supports mental health throughout the county.

