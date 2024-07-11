Organisations or individuals carrying out original work to build a sustainable future.

That’s what judges will be seeking in the winner of this year’s Green/Environment Award at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024.

The award is sponsored by Bury St Edmunds’ arc Shopping Centre, which itself is pursuing a number of green initiatives within its business model.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024 will be held at the Apex, Bury St Edmunds

The awards this year will take place at The Apex venue, Bury St Edmunds, on October 11.

Allan Hassell, arc Shopping Centre manager, said: “We're keen to see how our local businesses are making an impact on the county's wider green goals, plus how they are implementing those initiatives into the day-to-day running of their operations.

“The Green/Environment Award entries in 2023 clearly demonstrated these ideals, so it’s exciting to see what our entrants can demonstrate in 2024.”

Allan Hassell, arc Shopping Centre manager

He added: “Sustainability is also key to arc Shopping Centre, so in addition to maximising recycling on site, we are continuing to upgrade our lighting to LED to reduce our electricity usage, use rainwater harvesting to water our planters on site, and are now using coffee grounds to improve the soil in our planters.

“For a sustainable future, it's vital that we are all looking at how we can be more environmentally friendly for the good of our planet.

“We want to showcase those that are putting in the effort to make meaningful change and give them a platform to inspire others within our business community and beyond.”

arc Shopping Centre, Bury St Edmunds, is sponsoring the Environment/Green award 2024

Last year’s winner was EcoCarriers Bury St Edmunds, a not-for-profit business, which from March 2022 has been using cargo bikes to deliver everything from medicine, food and parcels to customers who want their goods transported efficiently and without damaging the environment.

It currently saves more than 80kg of CO2 emissions each month by replacing car and van trips with cycling.

Here’s what they had to say.

For more information, to enter, and to view the categories visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards.

Nomination close at 5pm on Tuesday August 6, 2024.