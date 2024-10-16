One of the most popular accolades at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Awards is the customer service award.

Customer service is key to business success.

Our annual award recognises individuals and teams who go above and beyond customer expectations.

This year’s winner was the Wine Cellar BSE, run by Bradley Dorrington.

Bradley collected his award at the gala black tie evening at the Apex, Bury September on October 11, attended by around 250 people.

The awards, now in it’s 13th year, has become one of the most important events in the business calendar.

The Wine Cellar BSE, won the Customer Service Award, with Becky Jago and Mark Cordell, CEO, Our Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

Bradley opened the Wine Cellar, in Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds, nearly two years ago, at the age of 25.

At The Wine Cellar, exceptional customer service is paramount.

With a selection of over 110 wines and a full range of zero-alcohol options, the two dedicated employees provide personalised recommendations, ensuring each guest feels at home.

They remember returning guests and their preferences, fostering a welcoming atmosphere.

Our Bury St Edmunds sponsored the customer service award

Since opening in August 2022, they've served over 23,000 people, building a loyal clientele who appreciate the attentive and relaxed dining experience.

The awards was sponsored by The Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District.

Our Bury St Edmunds (BID) was created in April 2010 and represents over 400 town centre businesses and provides a voice for them when interacting with the authorities and commercial partners.

It also promotes the town nationally through strategic marketing and events.

