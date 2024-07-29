The deadline is looming for entries for this year’s West Suffolk Business Awards

Nominations for all categories close at 5pm on August 6 for the district’s premier business event, hosted by the Bury Free Press and Iliffe Media.

The prestigious awards, which is the grand finale of the West Suffolk Business Festival, will be held at The Apex, Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds, on Friday, October 11.

ITV Anglia news anchor, Becky Jago, will host the event in Bury St Edmunds on October 11. Picture: Mark Westley

It will be presented by ITV Anglia news anchor, Becky Jago, for the second year running.

Now its 13th year, the gala black-tie evening showcases the best in business across West Suffolk, from Start up to Lifetime Achievement.

The event is also an important opportunity for business people to network and further the reputation of West Suffolk on the national enterprise map.

Jonathan Tewson, head of Iliffe Media awards and events, said: “We are delighted to be hold the 13th Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards championing business excellence in West Suffolk.

“Awards like this are not possible without the support of our sponsors, for which we are extremely grateful.

“We look forward to celebrating with the finalists and wish all nominees the very best of luck.

“We’d urge individuals and businesses to submit their entries as soon as possible, in time for the looming deadline.”

The winners of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023

Leading land promotion and property developer, Jaynic, is now into the second year of its three-year headline sponsorship of the awards.

The awards sold out in 2023 and attracted record entries.

Jaynic managing director Nic Rumsey said: “The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate business success and the evening, a wonderful way to connect with old and new friends alike.

There are 13 categories to enter, ranging from Start-up of the Year to Lifetime Achievement.

Partners and sponsors of the West Suffolk Business Festival and the Bury Free Press Business Awards

New sponsors this year include Bury St Edmunds-based Whitings Chartered Accountants LLP, who are sponsoring the community award.

And @inc office spaces which runs succesful co-working spaces in Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe and Southwold, is sponsoring the Freelancer of the Year award.

Chris Ridgeon, chairman and partner of Whitings LLP, said: ”We are proud supporters of both the local and business community here in West Suffolk and we value the positive contribution that businesses and business people bring to the community that they work in.”

To find out more and nominate, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk

Categories and their sponsors 2024

1. Lifetime achievement - Jaynic

2. Investing in West Suffolk - West Suffolk Council

3. The West Suffolk Award for Innovation - Treatt

4. Best New Startup - MENTA

5. Employee of the Year - West Suffolk College

6. Customer Service - Our Bury St Edmunds

7. Contribution to the Community - Whitings Chartered Accountants LLP

8. Green/environment award - arc Shopping Centre

9. Apprentice/trainee of the Year - WS Training

10. Business of Year small - Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

11. Business of year medium/large - Suffolk Chamber Chamber of Commerce

12. Business Leader of Year - Greene & Greene Solicitors

13. Freelancer of the Year - @inc