A seed company has revamped its leadership team to foster future growth.

Following the appointment of new CEO, Michael Yates, in January 2024, Mr Fothergill’s Seeds, based at Kentford, near Newmarket, says it has continued to strengthen its executive team.

Its mission statement is ‘Helping Everyone Grow’.

Michael Yates, CEO Mr Fothergill's Seeds Ltd. Picture: Submitted

Steve Parkin has now joined the company as executive chairman, Sonila Troka as chief marketing officer and David Harker as chief commercial officer.

The new leadership team at Mr Fothergill’s has more than 100 years of combined consumer experience in creating and growing brands across the world.

Steve Parkin was previously CEO of PE-backed Mayborn Group, owners of the Tommee Tippee brand, for 17 years, while Sonila Troka has led brand and marketing at Loreal, Johnsons & Johnson and Procter and Gamble.

David Harker joins from Salesforce Inc, where he was a senior account director, having started his career in sales at P&G.

Michael Yates said: “The new leadership team brings a wealth of experience in transforming global and local consumer brands across a range of sectors, through both retailer partners and brand websites.

“Together with a fantastic team of horticultural category experts, we are confident this new team gives us both the insights, as well as the capabilities, to rapidly grow our core brands of Mr Fothergill’s, DT Brown, Johnsons and Darlac.

“The first stage of our transformation and acceleration programme will be this coming season, with brand relaunches and new product innovation across both UK and Australian retailers and DTC channels.”

Following these appointments, Mark Wootton, commercial director, leaves the business on October 16 2024.

Michael Yates added: “I want to thank Mark for his two years at Mr Fothergill’s. He has contributed significantly to our retailer partnerships, and we wish him well for the future.”

Mr Fothergill’s Seeds Limited is the primary business within the Chelsea Group of Companies which encompasses a portfolio of brands dedicated to the gardening and horticulture sector.

Its brands include Mr Fothergill’s, DT Brown, Darlac, Johnsons and Country Value many of which have been serving gardeners for over a century.