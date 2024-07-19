Leadership is vital to any business success, large or small.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award for Business Leader of the Year is one of our most prized accolades.

The award is sponsored by Greene & Greene, a leading firm of solicitors based in Bury St Edmunds.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024 will be held at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Picture Richard Marsham

Its lawyers advise individuals and businesses all over the UK based on many years of experience in their field.

Mark Daly, a partner at the firm, said: “We collaborate with a variety of businesses, from startups to national and international enterprises.

“This means we frequently interact with business leaders across numerous sectors.

Mark Daly, partner, and Rachel Turner-George, senior associate. Picture By Greene & Greene

“Being a long-established local business ourselves, this category felt like a natural fit for us.”

The Business Leader of the Year Award recognises the business personality who best represents achievement.

The award acknowledges the winner’s sustained achievements within the business community.

Rachel Turner-George, senior associate, said: “A strong business leader can motivate others, foster a dynamic culture, and clearly articulate the company’s vision.

Greene & Greene, Bury St Edmunds, is sponsoring the Business Leader of the Year Award

“Effective leaders exhibit self-awareness, courage, respect, empathy, and a commitment to the success of the entire team.

“Leadership is vital to any business’ success, and culture is equally as important as financial performance.”

Mr Daly added: “We are thrilled to sponsor the awards. The team and I are eager to review the nominations and select our winner.

“It will undoubtedly be a tough decision.”

Greene & Greene focuses on providing constructive, practical advice to clients, regularly attracting new clients who have been using large firms in London.

Independent legal directories rate Greene & Greene as one of the best law firms in East Anglia.

Last year’s winner was Paul Donno, who runs 1 Accounts Online Ltd, Haverhill. He was praised for his passion to help the community he grew up in.

Here’s what he had to say:

The awards will be held on October 11 in a black-tie celebration at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds.

To enter, and for more information, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards

Nominations close at 5pm on August 6.