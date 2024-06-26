Suffolk’s largest business support and lobby group has announced its new president.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has appointed of Nick Evans, UK site and sales director Treatt, Bury St Edmunds, to the role.

Evans succeeds Catherine Johnson, a partner at law firm Birketts LLP, who has concluded her tenure after two years of service.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce new president Nick Evans, with Catherine Johnson who has come to the end of her tenure. Picture: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Nick Evans said: “I am honoured to take on the role of president of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

“Catherine has set a high standard with her unwavering dedication and impactful initiatives. I look forward to building on her legacy and working closely with our members to address the challenges and opportunities facing Suffolk’s business community.”

Nick Evans brings a wealth of experience to the role and has a proven track record of leadership in the business community.

Vice president Matt Moss, Catherine Johnson and Nick Evans

As the UK site and sales director at Treatt, an innovative ingredients manufacturer with a global footprint, he has exemplary skills in strategic development, operational excellence, and fostering business growth, say the Chamber.

His expertise is expected to guide Suffolk Chamber in supporting and enhancing the local business environment.

Catherine’s Johnson’s tenure included the strengthening of the Chamber’s advocacy efforts, the launch of several key initiatives to support local businesses, and a commitment to fostering a resilient and sustainable business environment in Suffolk.

She said: “It has been a privilege to serve as president of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I am confident that Nick will continue to drive the Chamber forward.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Chamber team, our members, and the wider business community for their support and collaboration.”

The appointment was announced at the 140th annual general meeting on June 24. The chamber is currently running its C140 project celebrating the county’s evolving business lanscape over the past 140 years.

The AGM was opened by Chamber chief executive, John Dugmore, who said the organisations focus remains ‘fully on the needs of the members and the local business community’.

He welcomed a number of new board members, including vice president, Matt Moss, SMART Modular Buildings and board members, Marlini Finney, chief operating officer and company secretary at St Elizabeth Hospice and Doug Field, Chief Executive Officer at East of England Co-Op.

He also thanked Ginny Idehen, Jim Moretta, and Paul Briddon for their service as board directors.

He said: “Catherine’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing the Chamber’s goals and supporting our members through challenging times.

“We are excited to welcome Nick, whose vision and expertise will undoubtedly benefit the Chamber and its members. We look forward to a new chapter under his leadership.”