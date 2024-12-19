Suffolk’s leading privately-owned businesses raised salaries by eight per cent in the last year, according to new data.

The Suffolk Ltd report shows the average salaries across the 35,808 employed by these companies, rose from £33.9k in 2023 to £36.6K, in 2023.

The annual report, now in its 23rd year, ranks the top 100 private companies in the county according to turnover using the most recent publicly available accounts as at August 1, 2024.

Greene King, Bury St Edmunds, named as top international contributor. Picture: Mecha Morton

Produced by business advisors Grant Thornton UK LLP in partnership with law firm Birketts LLP, the report also highlights the resilience and adaptability being demonstrated by these firms.

According to the Office for National Statistics, annual average regular earnings growth for the private sector was 5.4 per cent and for the public sector was 4.3 per cent.

Suffolk private companies meanwhile improved turnover by 5.8 per cent despite the economic uncertainties and evolving market dynamics of the last 12 months.

Turnover across the top 100 firms. Picture Grant Thornton

The turnover range spans £19.2 million to £600 million and collectively amounts to £6.9 billion of sales.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) totals £665.7 million has seen a slight decline of 1.2% over the period, further reflecting the pressures on profitability that many Suffolk businesses are experiencing, even when sales figures have progressed, say the report authors.

The Top 100 is led by two transport and logistics companies – Turners (Soham) Holdings Limited and Maritime Transport Limited.

But the report shows the largest sectors by number of companies and turnover are consumer products – 36 companies, with a collective turnover of £3.3 billion; services – 21 companies with £1.3 billion; and real estate and construction 21 companies with £1.1 billion.

TruckEast, Bury St Edmunds, makes list the Top 100 list at number 10. Picture: Truck East

The greatest concentration of Top 100 is in Ipswich, which leads the way with 38 private firms, followed by Bury St Edmunds with 18. The next three are Newmarket (7), Eye (6) and Felixstowe (5).

Suffolk Ltd also identifies the 50 fastest growing firms, businesses with a plus-£10 million turnover that have achieved the highest year-on-year sales growth.

They are led by Bungay-based Transam Trucking Limited, which provides haulage and logistical services to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

Wages and employment. Picture: Grant Thornton

A local supplier to global industries, R P Valves Limited is ranked in second place.

The 25 largest subsidiaries of internationally owned companies by turnover in the county are also featured.

These are led by the hospitality group Greene King Limited, and the agricultural suppliers Forfarmers UK Limited, both of which operate from bases in Bury St Edmunds.

Muntons, Stowmarket included in the list of fastest growing businesses. Picture: Muntons

Tim Taylor, practice leader for Grant Thornton UK LLP in East Anglia, said: “Economic growth is a huge national priority but achieving it over the last 12 months has proved challenging in many parts of the UK. Wage inflation is a powerful dynamic, and the battle for talent remains a key challenge for many companies, alongside the increasing costs of other essential resources.

“In this climate, the success of the Top 100 shows the importance of having a diverse and resilient business landscape. That’s something we are blessed with in Suffolk, with sectors such as motor retail, transport, and logistics playing pivotal roles in providing employment and skills opportunities alongside more established sectors such as agribusiness. It is a great base from which to build further progress in 2025.”

How the businesses are spread across the county. Picture Grant Thornton

Alexandra Nelson, partner at Birketts LLP, said: “The report shows that Suffolk’s economy has a lot to be positive about and that the Top 100 businesses in Suffolk continue to demonstrate resilience in challenging times.

“With Employer National Insurance increases and a raft of new employment laws on the horizon, 2025 will no doubt be testing for UK businesses. However, the report’s findings should provide us with confidence that Suffolk’s businesses will navigate these challenges and continue to prosper.”

The Top 100 league table excludes companies that are listed, owned by listed businesses, schools, trusts, charities and businesses that are subsidiaries of overseas companies.

The top 100 companies

1 Turners (Soham) Holdings Limited

Newmarket

2 Maritime Transport Limited

Felixstow

3 East of England Co-Operative Society Limited

Ipswich

4 A.J.N. Steelstock Limited

Newmarket

5 John Grose Group Limited

Lowestoft

6 Marriott Holdings Limited

Ipswich

7 Muntons Plc

Stowmarket

8 Suffolk Group Holdings Limited

Ipswich

9 One Group Construction Limited

Ipswich

10 Truckeast Limited

Bury St Edmunds

11 Green Label Holdings Limited

Woodbridge

12 Hughes Electrical Limited

Lowestoft

13 Breheny Group Limited

Ipswich

14 Portcrest Limited

Haverhill

15 Unity Schools Partnership

Haverhill

16 Don Construction Holdings Limited

Haverhill

17 P. Tuckwell Limited

Woodbridge

18 The Barnes Group Limited

Ipswich

19 Chassis-Cab Limited

Ipswich

20 Sealey (UK) Limited

Bury St Edmunds

21 Birketts LLP

Ipswich

22 Tru7 Group Limited

Ipswich

23 Hammond Road Garage Limited

Ipswich

24 Heathpatch Limited

Ipswich

25 Precon Products Limited

Ipswich

26 Notcutts Limited

Woodbridge

27 Ridley Godfrey (Holdings) Limited

Bury St Edmunds

28 Sackers Limited

Ipswich

29 John Banks Limited

Bury St Edmunds

30 Juddmonte Farms Limited

Newmarket

31 Seven Asset Limited

Ipswich

32 Branded Garden Products Limited

Ipswich

33 Perrin Group Holdings Limited

Ipswich

34 Le Bas Limited

Ipswich

35 Getech Limited

Ipswich

36 Gateway14 Limited

Ipswich

37 4 BG Group Limited

Sudbury

38 KDM Timber Limited

Ipswich

39 A.W. & D. Hammond Limited

Halesworth

40 Denbury Homes Holdings Limited

Bury St Edmunds

41 Mr. Fothergill’s Seeds Limited

Newmarket

42 NGB Construction Limited

Bury St Edmunds

43 Tattersalls Limited

Newmarket

44 Edison House Group Limited

Ipswich

45 Lignacite Limited

Brandon

46 Troy Central Limited

Bury St Edmunds

47 Robinson Young Holdings Limited

Bury St Edmunds

48 H.G. Gladwell & Sons Limited

Ipswich

49 Permastore Group Limited

Eye

50 Moores Refrigeration Controlled Transport Limited

Eye

51 Taylor Made Joinery Interiors Limited 52 Starke Industries Limited

Ipswich

53 R.H.Claydon Limited

Bury St Edmunds

54 Basetek (Holdings) Limited

Ipswich

55 The Bartrum Group Limited

Eye

56 Roger Skinner Holdings Limited

Eye

57 Herrco Cosmetics Limited

Halesworth

58 Gerda Security Holdings Limited 59 Ichiban UK Limited

Bury St Edmunds

60 Logistic Planning Services Limited 61 Catmj Limited

Newmarket

62 Adventure Forest Limited

Bury St Edmunds

63 Micropress Printers Limited

Southwold

64 A & B Glass Group Limited

Sudbury

65 Coastal Global Logistics Limited 66 Glasswells Limited

Felixstowe

67 Infinity Container Logistics Limited 68 Holywells Holdings Limited

Felixstowe

69 Global Chair Components Limited

Southwold

70 Supreme Pet Food Holdings Limited

Ipswich

71 Whitcott Holdings Limited

Ipswich

72 Brooks and Wood Limited

Ipswich

73 Greenscape Energy Limited

Ipswich

74 Transam Trucking Limited

Bungay

75 Oranmore Precast Limited

Brandon

76 R P Valves Limited

Bury St Edmunds

77 George Baker (Shipping) Limited

Felixstowe

78 Alterium Limited

Ipswich

79 Wisdom Toothbrushes Limited

Haverhill

80 Cripps Developments Holdings Limited

Beccles

81 Ravenwood Group Limited

Bury St Edmunds

82 Bennett Plc

Bury St Edmunds

83 Specflue Limited

Sudbury

84 Precision Marketing Group Holdings Limited

Ipswich

85 Kalsec Europe Limited

Bury St Edmunds

86 GM Holdings (Felixstowe) Limited

Felixstowe

87 Jack Brand Holdings Limited

Ipswich

88 Mervyn Lambert Plant Limited

Ipswich

89 Chestnut Inns Limited

Bury St Edmunds

90 Buyaparcel Limited

Lowestoft

91 Portable Space Limited

Stowmarket

92 P.H. Betts (Holdings) Limited

Woodbridge

93 Ellpro Timber Limited

Ipswich

94 I. S. & G. Steel Stockholders Limited

Ipswich

95 Aegg Limited

Eye

96 Marsh Holdings (GBR) Limited

Bury St Edmunds

97 Kersey Holdings Limited

Ipswich

98 DW Group (Anglia) Limited

Beccles

99 Mel Aviation Limited

Sudbury

100 Power Tool Products Limited

Saxmundham