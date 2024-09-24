Innovation, collaboration and connection will the focus of a special event to launch this year’s West Suffolk Business Festival.

On Monday, September 30, the festival will be officially launched at the XR LABS, West Suffolk College, Bury St Edmunds, at an event organised by MENTA in association with Connected Innovation and West Suffolk College, itself.

Business leaders, entrepreneurs, and representatives from various sectors will come together to engage, learn, and collaborate.

The West Suffolk Business Festival starts on Monday, September 30. Picture: Mark Westley

The launch event, between 9am and 4pm, will feature insightful keynote speeches and panel discussions from industry leaders and innovators.

Topics will range from the latest trends in technology and business to strategies for fostering a culture of innovation within organisations, delivered through workshops, lectures and networking.

It will kick off the two-week festival, hosted by West Suffolk Council and a range of partners, with events across the district.

The launch event runs from 9am to 4pm. Picture: MENTA

Suzanne Banks, @inc and MENTA property manager, said: “The launch event includes sessions which will provide valuable insights and practical advice for businesses looking to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape.

“There will be ample networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with like-minded professionals, potential partners, and mentors.

“These interactions are crucial for building strong business relationships and creating new opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

The West Suffolk Business Festival is being held between September 30 and October 11, when it concludes with the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards.

The festival is hosted by a range of partners including West Suffolk Council, MENTA, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, West Suffolk College, West Suffolk Manufacturing group, University of Suffolk, New Anglia Growth Hub, The Epicentre, Haverhill.

It includes a diverse schedule of events that looks to the future. Topics include: demystifying AI: tools for small business growth, grants, sustainability, supply chain connections. There will also be networking, job fairs and a skills escalator day.

West Suffolk Council leader, Councillor Cliff Waterman, said: “This year’s festival is all about connected

innovation. It is more than just innovation; it's about creating dynamic connections that fuel success.

“By joining forces with partners, we are delivering a vibrant lineup of events, to ignite new possibilities and unlock unparalleled opportunities for growth.

For more information about the launch event, visit @inc Facebook, here

To attend the launch event, register your interest here

There is still chance to exhibit at the launch, click here

For more information on the West Suffolk Business Festival, visit:

www.businessfestival.org

The finalists for the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards will be revealed this Friday.