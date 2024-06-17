This new category celebrates freelancers who have chosen West Suffolk as their base to extend their services regionally, nationally or internationally.

The Freelancer of the Year Award 2024 will shine a light on the home office and the hot desk. Freelancers are often the hidden gems that make a significant contribution to our economy and demonstrate a way of working with little or no carbon footprint and agility to push the traditional boundaries of the 9-5.

The winner of this award will have made a lasting impact, whether in their sector or on a specific client project, and demonstrate their contribution to the success of others as well as their own success as a freelancer.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2024

The award is sponsored by @inc, established as part of MENTA business support.

@inc is a forever evolving, inclusive, and flexible workspace, with a naturally engaging contemporary and dynamic feel. It has locations in Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe and Southwold.

Suzanne Banks, @inc property manager, said: “By sponsoring the Freelancer of the Year Award, we are celebrating and promoting the invaluable contributions of freelancers to the local economy.

“Freelancers often work independently and may not receive the same recognition as employees in larger organizations. Sponsoring this award highlights their dedication, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit.

“Freelancers often bring innovative solutions and fresh perspectives to their work. Recognizing and rewarding their efforts encourages continued innovation within the local economy.

“Supporting freelancers helps stimulate the local economy. Freelancers contribute to economic diversity and resilience, providing a wide range of services to businesses and individuals.

“When evaluating candidates for the Freelancer of the Year Award, professional excellence, innovation and creativity, client satisfaction, contribution to the community, growth and development.

“The freelance scene in West Suffolk is vibrant and growing, characterized by a diverse range of professionals offering various services. Key trends include digital marketing, graphic design, writing, consulting, IT services, and more.

“The freelance landscape in West Suffolk is dynamic, with freelancers playing a crucial role in the economic and creative sectors.”

The winner last year was Tom Appleton, a highly-regarded educator, performer, producer, presenter and consultant.

For all 13 categories at the awards this year - and how to enter visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards

The awards will take place at the Apex on October 11.

Nominations close 5pm on August 6.