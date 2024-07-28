Wickhambrook residents have been left feeling stranded after a bus stop was pulled from one of its twice-daily services.

The number 14 Stephensons bus from Haverhill to Bury St Edmunds will no longer stop in Wickhambrook at 10.46am, from tomorrow.

But residents are concerned about the lack of notice or public consultation.

The Wickhambrook stop of the number 14 Stephensons service from Haverhill to Bury St Edmunds will be pulled from tomorrow. Picture: Submitted

They say the Wickhambrook stop was also used by passengers from villages not connected by bus services, such as Lidgate.

Moira Walshe, who used the bus to get to her job in Bury from Lidgate before her recent move to Sudbury, called for operators to reinstate the service.

“It’s another blow for rural communities struggling and finding their bus services gradually eroded,” she said.

Moira Walshe said the pulling of the Wickhambrook stop was another blow for rural communities. Picture: Mecha Morton

“There’s been no word about it – they didn’t let anyone know about it changing. People would have continued using the service as was and wondering what had happened to the bus.

“This decision needs to be reversed immediately.”

Residents are being directed to instead use the Connecting Communities service, a minibus which must be booked in advance, to take them to a Stradishall stop still served by the 14 bus. A return Connecting Communities trip to Stradishall would cost £8.

Cllr Bobby Bennett said she is keen to hear from anyone else affected. Picture: Suffolk County Council

Ms Walshe said in her past experience trying to use Connecting Communities, it had been fully booked.

Leslie Foster, of Wickhambrook, said his wife sometimes used the Stephensons bus for shopping and he had planned to use it for a leisure trip as his car was off the road.

He said: “I found out about the Wickhambrook bus withdrawal after downloading the timetable from a QR code and 'new timetable' notice on our village hall noticeboard.

“Until then, it appears no-one had been notified.”

There are other services earlier in the day which run to Bury, but Mr Foster said these were not always suitable for bus pass holders as they were quite early and used for school journeys.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Wickhambrook Parish Council on Thursday, attended by county councillor Bobby Bennett.

The council expressed frustration about the service change and the lack of consultation.

Hilary Workman, parish clerk, said: “This proposal would take a valuable lifeline away from residents without cars, not just the elderly, but young people and families.”

Cllr Paul Couzens, vice-chairman, said: “At a time we are being encouraged to reduce our dependence on private cars, it is nonsensical to withdraw the bus service(s) communities rely on as an alternative and more sustainable form of travel.”

County Cllr Bennett said: "A number of residents have been in touch with me concerned about losing this service.

“I am trying to find out if there are any alternative options.

“I will raise the issue with the cabinet member and I am keen to hear from anyone else who will be affected."

Stephensons and Suffolk County Council were approached for comment.