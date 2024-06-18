A planning application has been submitted to demolish a farm’s disused cold store and build eight new houses in Stradishall, near Haverhill, Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

Clopton Estates Ltd, of Wickhambrook, has applied to West Suffolk Council for permission to demolish the cold store at Clopton Hall Farm, off the B106 as you leave Stradishall and head towards Hundon and build two detached houses, two semi-detached and four detached, all of them single storey.

The cold store originally stored apples but has remained unused for some time, apart from a short spell in 2021.

Clopton Estates Ltd wants to flatten a disused cold store on Clopton Hall Farm and build eight houses.Image: Google

A heritage statement included as part of the application said: “The character and appearance of the conservation area is not harmed by the proposal, which enables a visual enhancement of the setting.”

The statement continued: “The conservation area is a designated heritage asset of some significance

“In this case no harm is caused to the heritage asset.

“It results in the provision of an additional eight dwellings which are designed to reinforce local distinctiveness.”