Four people arrested following a fire at a Burger King restaurant will remain on bail until October.

The three men in their 30s and a 27-year-old woman were arrested in Haverhill earlier this month, on suspicion of burglary, arson and drugs offences.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed the arrests relate to a fire at the Four Went Ways services in Newmarket Road, Little Abbington, on July 1.

Four people were arrested in Haverhill following the fire. Picture: Stock image

Following the blaze, which caused damage to a Burger King restaurant, a police spokeswoman said two of the suspects were from Haverhill and the others were not from Suffolk.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of Class B or C drugs and arson not endangering life.

Another man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of Class B or C drugs and arson not endangering life.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and arson not endangering life.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of Class B or C drugs and arson not endangering life.

All four suspects are now on bail until October 3.



