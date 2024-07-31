Four arrested in Haverhill following a fire at Burger King at Four Went Ways services to remain on bail until October
Four people arrested following a fire at a Burger King restaurant will remain on bail until October.
The three men in their 30s and a 27-year-old woman were arrested in Haverhill earlier this month, on suspicion of burglary, arson and drugs offences.
Cambridgeshire Police confirmed the arrests relate to a fire at the Four Went Ways services in Newmarket Road, Little Abbington, on July 1.
Following the blaze, which caused damage to a Burger King restaurant, a police spokeswoman said two of the suspects were from Haverhill and the others were not from Suffolk.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of Class B or C drugs and arson not endangering life.
Another man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of Class B or C drugs and arson not endangering life.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and arson not endangering life.
The 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of Class B or C drugs and arson not endangering life.
All four suspects are now on bail until October 3.