A woman whose husband took his own life has been left in awe of the community’s generosity as she surpassed her icy charity challenge fund-raising targets.

Lisa Brett, of Clare, plunged into freezing water every day for a month as a thank you to Haverhill Fire Station, which supported her after her husband Justin’s death in July 2020.

At the time she was working as a cleaner at the Jubilee Walk station. She said the support of her work family there was pivotal in getting her through that stage of her life. Every day for a month – from November 18 to December 18 – Lisa braved an ice bath for at least 30 seconds in aid of Cruse Bereavement Support and the Fire Fighters Charity.

Lisa Brett, of Clare, wanted to give something back as a thank you for the support she received from Haverhill Fire Station. Picture: Mark Westley

She had hoped to raise £1,000 for each, but ended up surpassing that total for both.

She said: “I’ve been blown away by the support and the money we raised. I couldn’t have dreamt it to go as high as it did, so I’m very pleased I did it.

“I count myself very lucky that people were willing to donate, especially at this time of year when money is tight. I think people felt they (the charities) were a worthy cause as much as I did.

Lisa Brett, of Clare, has been left in awe of the support for her ice bath challenge as she surpassed both her fund-raising targets for Cruse Bereavement Support and the Fire Fighters Charity. Picture: Mark Westley

“It goes to show people are so generous and I’m very grateful for everyone who donated and what they’ve done.”

Lisa said she wanted to take on the challenge to give something back to the fire station and the wider fire service community. When she lost her husband of 23 years, she had counselling through the service while also continuing her 15 hours a week cleaning in Haverhill.

The crew in the town were her lifeline, she said. During this time, she cooked for the team on several occasions. She said her cleaning job was what got her out of bed after her husband’s death.

Lisa Brett, of Clare, with Haverhill Fire Station crew manager James Webb, and FF Simon Dudgeon Jason Martin and Will Craig. Picture: Mark Westley

The charities are close to Lisa’s heart. She said firefighters risked their lives every day for others and deserved the support.

Reflecting on the challenge itself, she said: “The 30 days was good. It did get harder towards the end. The novelty of it got me through it at first and through the earlier stages, but in the later parts it got a bit more difficult.

“I think that it has highlighted, by doing the challenge, how supportive the Fire Fighters Charity is and it should be recognised.

“I think I’ll give it (the ice baths) a rest now, although the crew have asked me what am I going to do next so I’ll have to get my thinking cap on.”

Each day, one of the team lifted her into the ice bath and she spent 30 seconds or more in it.

Additionally, one member of the on-call team challenged her to spend five minutes in the water, which she did.

They then did six minutes themselves, so in return, Lisa bested it to seven.

Lisa also managed a group plunge, albeit this was slightly affected by the Haverhill crew being sent out on a fire call as they were about to get in.

Steve Wiles, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for public protection, said: “Hearty congratulations to Lisa for her dedication to such worthy causes.

“The challenge she set herself is certainly not for the faint-hearted and to see it through has taken real commitment. Well done.”