An open day is taking place at the Thurlow Kennels, near Haverhill and Newmarket, this Sunday from 2pm onwards.

Bring your dog to the Fun Family Dog Show and take the chance to try the gundog scurry.

Other activities include a visit to the kennels, pony rides, tractor and trailer tours, a Harris hawk, an alpaca, a donkey and other attractions.

The open day and family dog show will be on June 23.

Emma Didier'serre with Rio the Alpaca. Picture: Mark Westley

Enjoy a delicious tea, cakes, ice cream and a stall with local honey.

The kennels are at Wadgells Farm, Sowley Green, Thurlow, CB9 7JR. Entry is free.

For information, contact: s.j.sheppard@hotmail.co.uk