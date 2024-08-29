Figures from the House of Commons have revealed that the MP for West Suffolk is earning £145,000 a year working as a newspaper columnist.

Nick Timothy, whose constituency covers Haverhill, Newmarket, Mildenhall and Brandon, is paid the £145,000 sum for the three hours a week he writes for the Daily Telegraph.

This is in addition to the annual salary he earns as an MP, which was set at a rate of £91,346 per year from April.

Nick Timothy after the West Suffolk result in July 2024. Picture: Camille Berriman

MPs are allowed to have second jobs as long as they are not a minister.

They must publicly declare, any additional income, along with gifts, donations and shareholdings over 15 per cent.

Mr Timothy, who was elected in July as MP for West Suffolk, was approached for comment.