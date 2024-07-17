A prison officer has been arrested following an alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ at a prison in Suffolk.

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) has been made aware of allegations of an ‘inappropriate relationship’ involving an inmate and a female prison officer at HMP Highpoint in Stradishall, near Haverhill and Newmarket.

HMP Highpoint is one of the largest category C prisons in the country.

A prison officer has been arrested after an alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ at HMP Highpoint. Picture: Mecha Morton

A woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and was later released on bail.

An ERSOU spokesperson said: “Our Prison Intelligence Unit was on Monday made aware of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a prison officer and inmate at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk.

“A woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and was taken to police custody to be questioned.

“She was later bailed and enquiries are ongoing.”