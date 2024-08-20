Detectives have urged residents in rural locations to be vigilant following two burglaries.

The incidents were in Malting End, Wickhambrook, yesterday, with the first at about 1pm to 1.10pm.

Two male intruders forced open a front door to a home causing damage.

The incidents were in Malting End, Wickhambrook, yesterday. Picture: iStock

The homeowner’s dog scared the intruders, who ran onto the driveway, got into a white Ford Fiesta car and drove off.

Nothing was stolen.

The incident reference is 37/47131/24.

Meanwhile, a property and office nearby were broken into when intruder(s) forced a front door.

Jewellery was stolen.

An office window was damaged.

The incident reference is 37/47176/24.