Haverhill ABC’s Isabella Coston will captain an Eastern Counties squad that heads to Sweden this week to compete in the prestigious Golden Girl Boxcup.

Coston attended the final Eastern Counties (Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Norfolk & Essex) Golden Girl training camp in Attleborough on Sunday.

The competition is held over a variety of weight classes and ability level over three days.

Club captain Fletcher Warner lost on a split decision after facing an experienced boxer from Southend on Saturday.

Warner showed a much-improved level of fitness and was in the bout from start to finish. As one of the hardest workers and most helpful members around the gym, Warner has all the qualities to have club captain status.

He showed plenty of improvement in his latest bout and will no doubt learn lessons from the experience.