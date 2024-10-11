While he is not underestimating tonight’s opponents, Haverhill Rovers boss Ben Cowling wants his side to put on a show under the lights at the New Croft against town rivals Haverhill Borough (7.45pm).

Rovers are looking to take three points in the Haverhill derby in style and extend their lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North standings. It comes after extending their unbeaten start with a 3-0 dispatching of visiting Holbeach United on Saturday.

Harry Zachariou’s young Borough outfit, who sit 16th in the table, will attack with fearlessness, but Cowling has instructed his side to show their credentials and why they currently lead pack.

Ryan Twinn is Rovers’ second-highest goalscorer this term with eight Picture: Clive Pearson

“Every single one of their players is going to be up for it,” said Cowling.

“We’re aware of their potential and I think Borough have got some very good individuals within their group, a lot of them have played together through the EJA (Eastern Junior Alliance) set up and into the 18s through Haverhill Rovers, so there’s a cohesiveness to them.

“I’ve seen them play two or three times this season and they play some really attractive football. There’s absolutely no underestimating them, we’ve just got to make sure we can combat their threats and do that well, and make sure that we turn up.

“We’ll be saying to our players ‘we’re top of the table and we deserve to be where we are, but can we go and put on a bit of a show and show people the brand of football that we want to play’?”

More than 400 people attended the first Haverhill derby last season, and although Cowling is relishing the thought of managing his side at a packed New Croft tonight, he believes the fixture does not come with the same edge or needle that it once had.

“It’s not what it was four or five years ago in terms of the intensity, in terms of the rivalry,” he said.

“I think both clubs have got their own separate aims and ambitions for the season that are quite diverse.

“Games under lights are special anyway, it’s what separates playing in the non-league system from playing low-level football. It’s a Friday night, there’s no other games on, I’m sure we’ll get a good crowd because of that.”

On Saturday, for a third successive match, Rovers scored all of their goals in the second half – this time Shaun Avis netted a brace while Josh Evans scored a third off the bench.

While his side were among the goals and kept a clean sheet, against a team who, before the weekend, were yet to lose away from home, Cowling was not fully satisfied with his team’s display and hopes to see an improvement tonight.

“I don’t think we played as well as we could have played,” he said.

“I thought Holbeach were the better team in the first half, to be honest.

“We’re not conceding too many at the minute and that always gives us a platform. We know we’ve got goals within the group, it would be nice if they came a little bit earlier but the important thing is that they came in the end.”