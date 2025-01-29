Having savoured a taste of life in the senior set-up, Linton’s Millie Docking is keen to eventually establish herself within the Cambridge United first team.

The 17-year-old attacker made quite the impression during the 10-0 victory over Chatteris Town in the Cambridgeshire Women’s Invitation Cup earlier this month.

Not only did Docking come out of the contest with two assists, she also opened her goalscoring account.

Millie Docking scored for the first team earlier this month Picture: CUFC

And while other promising footballers of the same age are at a point where they are contemplating heading across the Atlantic to the USA on scholarships, Docking has decided to remain local, with the U’s at the forefront of her thinking.

She said: “I’ve been training with them (the first team) since March last year. Just training with them has been a huge experience. I’ve really benefited from being in that environment on a regular basis.

“It felt massive to score a goal on my debut – I was delighted. And I set-up two other goals as well so I was really chuffed.

“A lot of people at my age are now looking to get scholarships in America and I’ve been to a couple of the showcase events, but I’ve realised that sort of thing is not for me.

“It suits me to stay here and play so come the start of next season I’d like to push towards being involved in the first team on a more regular basis.”

Unlike many of her contemporaries who played in boys’ teams during their formative years, Docking has always played girls’ football ever since joining her local side Linton Aztecs at the age of seven.

She went on to play for a Coton side that won three league titles and a League Cup before the former Linton Village College pupil’s journey with the U’s started in her early teens.

The forward has loved being part of Cambridge United’s Under-18s

Docking quickly progressed through the various centres and she is now part of Sean Greygoose’s Under-18s side that ply their trade in the Junior Premier League – a division that pits them against the likes of West Ham United, Derby County and Nottingham Forest.

But with Docking turning 18 in April, that ‘amazing’ chapter will come to a conclusion at the end of the season.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’m playing with the best group of girls I could have hoped for and we’ve got some of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” added Docking, who also plays for Cambridge United Under-21s in the National Football Youth League as part of her programme at Cambridge Regional College.

“We’ve been together as a group for four or five years now, starting at around Under-14s, and to now be playing games against teams like West Ham, Derby and Nottingham Forest has been brilliant.

The 17-year-old has flourished during her loan stint with Newmarket Town. Picture: Mark Westley

“It’s been amazing to go through those age groups with the same girls and it’s going to be sad for it to finish at the end of the season.”

At least Docking will feel well prepared for life in senior football. Keen to expose her to the rigours and physicality of adult football, Cambridge have allowed the forward to play for Newmarket Town in the Eastern Region Women’s Division One North on dual registration terms this term. And she has flourished with the Jockeys, scoring 14 goals to date to top the club’s goal charts.

It is an experience that Docking believes will hold her in good stead for the future.

She said: “My time at Newmarket has been amazing and it’s gone really well so far.

“It’s been a great experience and the group of girls within the team have all been so welcoming from the start, which has really helped.

“It’s my first time playing senior women’s football and it’s not always been easy, but I’ve developed a lot.

“It’s a tough league but we’re in a good position as a team and being the current top goalscorer, I don’t think that I could have asked for much more.”

Yet whatever the future may have in store, one thing Docking will be able to count upon is the support of her family – and in particular her dad Neal.

A centre-forward in his playing days with the likes of Soham Town Rangers and Mildenhall Town, Neal was manager of Millie’s teams in her youth and is always on hand to offer support and advice.

“I have only got as far as I have thanks to my family, specifically my dad,” said Docking. “When we have the match footage come out, we’ll often sit together and go through it. We’ll look at what I’ve done well and what I could do better the next time.

“He passes on advice and I’ve been really lucky to have that support throughout. He’s had a massive influence on my game and how I play

“For years he has been driving me here, there and everywhere, to training multiple nights a week and to matches all around the country. I’m extremely thankful for that.”