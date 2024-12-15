Haverhill Amateur Boxing Club’s Isabella Coston celebrated success at the Winter Women’s Box Cup earlier this month.

The prestigious tournament in Leigh, Great Manchester, was attended by clubs and teams from all over the world, and it featured some Olympic-level athletes across the various categories.

But despite the stiff competition, 21-year-old Coston showed her quality to triumph in the Senior Under-66kg Class C section.

Haverhill Amateur Boxing Club’s Isabella Coston won all three rounds in Greater Manchester

Having been granted a bye in the semi-finals, the Level 1 coach found herself paired against Left Hook Boxing Club’s Eleanor Gregory in the final.

And from the first bell Coston controlled the bout, using her straight punches and sticking to the boxing fundamentals to outclass her opponent on the way to a unanimous decision victory over three rounds.

Coston, who was also recently crowned Eastern Counties Under-66kg development champion, will now go on to represent Eastern Counties at the Golden Girl Box Cup at the end of next month.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Coston’s club-mate Aaron Thorne clinched the Eastern Counties Senior Under-75kg development title before going on to lose to his Western Counties counterpart in the National Pre-Quarters.