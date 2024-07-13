Former Haverhill Rovers attacker Tyger Smalls revealed he is ‘learning every day’ and has ‘loved working’ under Dean Smith at Charlotte FC.

The 21-year-old, who previously lived in Red Lodge, was the 14th first-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft in January and signed a one-year deal with options to extend his stay in North Carolina until as long as 2027.

The former Tottenham Hotspur academy forward, who also had trials with Arsenal, has made 12 appearances for Charlotte – starting once – under fellow Englishman and ex-Aston Villa and Norwich City boss Dean Smith.

Tyger Smalls has made 12 appearances for Charlotte FC Picture: Taylor Banner/Charlotte FC

Speaking on his new head coach at a recent press conference, Smalls, who departed Suffolk to join Loyola Marymount University, said: “He’s a top, top coach. I’ve loved working with him.

“I feel like I’m learning every day and we’ve got a connection because we’re both English, that’s made me feel comfortable coming here.

“I think the most important thing for me is that I want to keep going and developing as a player. I trust Dean, I trust the coaching staff and I know that they’re going to do whatever’s best for me.

Tyger Smalls made his Charlotte FC debut in April and, inset, ahead of leaving Haverhill Rovers in December 2019 Main picture: Elizabeth Otten/Charlotte FC

“I’ve enjoyed coming here. I know I made my debut in New York, but playing at The Bank (of America Stadium, home of Charlotte FC) was a special experience.

“I do have a lot of belief in myself. Obviously I played back home and I wanted to experience something different coming to America.”

When asked how Smith and his staff are instructing him to play, Smalls, who is a former Impington International College student, said: “I think all the boys, the coaches included, just want me to be direct.

“They want me to take players on. Especially in training, they let me play with a freedom. They let me do what I need to do but obviously I have responsibilities as well.

Tyger Smalls feels he is ‘learning everyday’ under Dean Smith. Picture: Krista Jasso/Charlotte FC

“It’s instinct. I love taking players on, that’s my game. Whenever I get the ball I try to go forward so I just try to be as direct as I can to push the team up the field.”

Soon after Smalls arrived at Charlotte he suffered medial tibial stress syndrome – a problem in his calf and shins.

“Being new, it was frustrating,” he admitted. “I spoke to some of the players about it and they helped me get through it.

Tyger Smalls left Haverhill Rovers in December 2019 Picture: Mecha Morton

“Obviously the performance and physio team helped me with getting back fitter and my load back up.

“Coming from college, I’d only been playing for three months a year so I think that had something to do with it. It’s been good to be back and I’m thankful for them.”

Charlotte are sixth in the MLS standings, eight points inside the Championship play-off places.