Haverhill-based darts sensation Ruby Grey has taken a ‘huge step’ in her career after it was announced that she has signed a deal with Winmau Team 360.

The 16-year-old Castle Manor Academy pupil has penned a two-year sponsorship deal with the sport’s household name which will see her be provided with custom boards and darts, and also earn cash bonuses via success at tournaments.

Winmau’s Team 360 programme aims to fast track the very best junior darts talent across the world with personal one-on-one mentoring, and Grey becomes the latest player to sign for the company, joining the likes of Michael Van Gerwen and Steve Beaton.

Ruby Grey has won her first national title in June Picture: Mark Westley

“It’s huge. Winmau is the big one in darts, so for them to sponsor her is a huge thing for her and a huge step for her career,” said Sophie Grey, Ruby’s mother.

“Coming through the youth system it’s a lot harder for girls, so for her to get sponsored is quite a big achievement.

“She was thrilled because she loves Winmau’s stuff. She uses their darts, she uses their board, so out of all the different darts sponsorships, that was the dream one she wanted.”

Ruby Grey with legendary darts player Deta Hedman Picture: David Grey

Grey’s name made its way onto Winmau’s radar following her national under-18s darts title victory at the at the England Open Festival of Darts in June. They were also impressed with her performances in the England Youth Grand Prix, in which he finished runner up to junior world number two ranked player Sophie McKinlay on Sunday.

Her rapid rise in the sport, which started just before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, has led to her playing in a darts event every day of the week. On Mondays, she competes in the Haverhill Charity Darts League while travelling to Stevenage on Tuesdays to take part in the ‘8.0 ADC Vault’ series.

The Haverhill Women’s Super League and Saffron Walden Darts League takes up her Wednesdays and Thursdays before she competes in the Sudbury & District Invitational Darts League on a Friday.

Her weekend comprises of competing in events at the Fordham Royal British Legion Social Club in Ely and taking part in Fordham’s ‘8.0 ADC Vault’.

Ruby Grey started her rise in darts just before the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Mark Westley

“We’re so proud of her. She’s only been competing professionally for two seasons playing for the Suffolk youth county,” said Sophie.

“She basically started out on a Friday pub team with her dad. They entered into a mixed pairs tournament and they got to the final and she went on to play for a ladies team.

“It’s all just progressed and we’re immensely proud of her.”

Ruby Grey has signed a two-year sponsorship deal with Winamu Picture: Mark Westley

Grey’s attentions turn to the Welsh Open on Thursday, August 29, in north Somerset before competing in the England Masters on Friday, September 6.

She is also set to make her mark in the British Open, England Youth Grand Prix, World Open and World Masters before the end of the year.